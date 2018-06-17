AquaSox Lose Third Straight, 3-2

Everett, WA - Frogs lose third straight despite a strong debut outing by LHP Orlando Razos. Jake Anchia (1-for-3) and Connor Kopach (3-for-5) score the only AquaSox runs in the loss, 3-2.

Anchia got things started for the Frogs, batting in a run with his first professional hit in the bottom of the second. Six outs later it would be Kopach who sent his first professional hit over right center field the fence, giving the AquaSox their only lead of the series so far, 2-1.

Hillsboro followed up Everett's one run in the third with their own in the top of the fourth inning, 2-2.

Hillsboro's Tra'Mayne Holmes knocked in what would be the winning run in the top of the eighth inning, 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, Everett's Kopach put himself into scoring position on an error from Hillsboro. Onil Pena and Connor Hoover both had shots at the walk-off but Hops closer Wesley Rodriguez wouldn't let his second save of the season slip away. The game would end 3-2 Hillsboro.

W: E. Larrison (1-0)

L: N. Zavolas (0-1)

S: W. Rodriguez (2)

