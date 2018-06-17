Five-Run 8th Inning Seals Indians First Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - A sellout of 6,809 fans saw the Spokane Indians capture their first win of the season for Yoke's $1 Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and 92.9 ZZU. A 6-1 victory over the Boise Hawks now puts the Indians at 1-1 on the season and alone atop the NWL North Division standings.

It didn't take Spokane long to get on the board on Saturday night. In the first inning, Boise's Riley Pint threw a wild pitch that allowed Diosbel Arias to score from third to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

The bats and the score stayed quiet after that, and the score remained 1-0 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning. Highly touted prospect Julio Pablo Martinez got the Spokane offense going that inning with a triple to right-center field. He later scored on a throwing error to third, putting Spokane up 2-0.

After the error, the Indians' offense continued to pile it on. Jonah McReynolds picked up the team's first RBI of the season with base hit to left, followed by a two-run single by Curtis Terry. When all was said and done, Spokane connected on five-straight hits to bring in five runs in the bottom half. The 6-0 cushion proved to be more than enough for the first win of the season, a 6-1 final.

With his parents and three sisters in attendance, Spokane starter Jake Latz made quite the debut. He set the tone for the pitching staff, with four strikeouts over four shutout innings. After battling health issues for most of his college career (LSU and Kent State), his performance on Saturday night was his longest outing since his senior year of high school in 2014.

The bullpen picked up where Latz left off. Scott Engler, Kenny Mendoza, David Lebron, and Chandler Sanburn all combined for 8 strikeouts while surrendering just one earned run over five innings. Engler picked up his first professional win, and the staff's first win of the season.

