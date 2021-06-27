Lightning Strikes Twice as Greeneville Blanks Burlington, 5-0

June 27, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE - Greeneville, and Burlington battled through a lightning delay on Sunday as the Flyboys recorded their second shutout of the season by defeating Burlington, 5-0, at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (13-8) would take a 3-0 lead through the opening two innings of play before having to wait over an hour to return to the field against the Sock Puppets. The Flyboys tallied four doubles in the contest, while Tayler Aguilar paced the team with a pair of extra-base knocks.

Following a pair of one-out hits from Trevor Austin and Jonathan Hogart, Aguilar would give the Flyboys a 1-0 lead with a double that plated Austin. Emanuel Dean doubled the advantage with a groundout that allowed Hogart to score and make it 2-0.

Darius Perry recorded his first extra-base hit of the season to give Greeneville a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning as Daylen Reyes scored after working a leadoff walk. Both teams would be called off the field before the start of the third inning as lightning was detected within close proximity to the ballpark.

Greeneville's bullpen would take control after resuming play in the third inning as 10 straight Burlington batters would be retired before Benji Gilbert notched a one-out single in the top of the sixth inning for the Sock Puppets. Flyboys' reliever Mason Turner would work around a pair of hits from Burlington in the sixth to preserve the shutout for Greeneville.

Aguilar would help to add some insurance to Greeneville's lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as he drove a 3-2 offering down the right-field line to plate a pair of runners and make it 5-0 in favor of the Flyboys.

Zane Robbins entered the game for Greeneville to close things out in the top of the seventh inning and retired the side in order as the Flyboys secured the 5-0 victory and a two-game sweep of the Sock Puppets at home.

Dawson Gause took the no-decision for Greeneville after working a pair of scoreless innings and stranding the bases loaded in the top of the second inning. Zach Fruit earned the win in relief for the Flyboys as he worked two scoreless frames to go along with a pair of strikeouts. Greenville received seven of its nine hits on the night from Homer Bush, Jr., Austin, Hogart, and Aguilar.

The Flyboys embark on their longest road trip of the season-to-date as Greeneville travels to Pulaski for a two-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 29th. Greeneville visits Burlington for a pair of games followed by a Saturday night contest against Johnson City before returning to Pioneer Park to host the Doughboys on Sunday, July 4th at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.