Axmen Record First Shutout in Franchise History

JOHNSON CITY, TN - Michael Dorcean got a phone call last Wednesday.

He was working out at a gym back in his hometown, Bellerose, New York, when the 20-year old was offered a spot to play for the Kingsport Axmen.

Dorcean jumped on the first flight Saturday morning and arrived in Kingsport around 1:30 p.m. He went straight into the clubhouse, received a jersey and hopped on the bus to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

One day later, in his first appearance, Dorcean drove in two runs and guided the Axmen to their first shutout in franchise history, topping the Johnson City Doughboys, 4-0, Sunday evening.

"I had to make a quick turnaround. I haven't been doing too much baseball activity since my season ended," said Dorean, who played this past spring at Coppin State. "Yesterday, was definitely rough getting all the cobwebs out but today was a great experience."

Dorcean lined a single on the second pitch he saw in an Axmen uniform, putting Kingsport (9-12) in front, 1-0, in the second inning.

In his next at-bat, once again, he took a ball outside.

The following pitch, Dorcean drilled an RBI double to right, extending the Axmen lead to 4-0.

"I was definitely shellshocked last night looking at the competition but then I thought to myself, 'I'm just as good as everybody else out here,'" he said. "It felt great to be out there. The second I made contact, I knew they were going to get down."

Despite some initial self-doubt, Dorcean quickly showed he belonged in the prestigious Appalachian League.

He learned Kingsport's signs few hours before Saturday's game, which proved pivotal less than 24 hours later.

Dorcean started behind the plate and called pitches for the Axmen in their first shutout, immediately gaining respect from his teammates.

"He knows his stuff. I felt comfortable with him down there," said reliever Adam Parra, who earned the win. "We were already in sync. You don't really see that a lot but he's a pro."

Dorcean helped Parra register the final seven outs on just 27 pitches. The right-hander entered with the tying run at the plate but Parra got first baseman Joe Vetrano to fly out and end the fifth.

Parra cruised the rest of the way, allowing only two baserunners to reach over the final two frames.

He teamed up with Jack Crowder to blank the Doughboys (8-11-1) in the seven-inning game. Crowder tossed the first 4.2 innings, before running into trouble.

"I have so much confidence in Adam," Crowder said. "I would love to be out there to pitch but seeing my guy go out there and have my back is huge. I was ready to give him a high-five once he got back into the dugout."

Parra and Crowder fed off of Dorcean, just like the rest of the Axmen.

After Dorcean broke the scoreless game in the second, leftfielder Jordan Varela-Payne doubled Kingsport's lead in the third.

Varela-Payne rocked a triple off the rightfield wall, plating Nick Barnes, who led off with an extra-base hit. Three pitches later, he scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to three.

"These guys really make it feel like another family. I just got here yesterday and they really made it feel like home," Dorcean said. "Today, was a surreal experience and I'm just looking forward to the rest of the summer."

Dorcean and the Axmen return home to Hunter Wright Stadium Tuesday to face the Princeton WhistlePigs. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

All Kingsport Axmen games are broadcast here with a video stream available online for home games.

