Lightning-quick reflexes | USL League One Week 26 Save of the Week Winner: Sean Lewis
Published on September 5, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 5, 2025
- Match Preview: Antelope Valley FC vs FMFC - Forward Madison FC
- Knoxville Looks to Complete Season Sweep against South Georgia - One Knoxville SC
- WSC Travels West to Spokane for Sunday Night MatchupÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Match Preview: Texoma FC vs Union Omaha - Texoma FC
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville SC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Hearts Midfielder Ollie Wright Nominated for League Player of the Month Award - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Knoxville Looks to Complete Season Sweep against South Georgia
- Knoxville Beats Spokane to Tie Them in Standings
- No Goals Scored Between No. 3 Knoxville and No. 4 Naples
- No. 3 and No. 4 Teams Clash as Knoxville Hosts FC Naples
- Knoxville's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Richmond