Liberty Falls to Sparks

August 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Wednesday, the New York Liberty (26-6) fell to the Los Angeles Sparks (7-24), 88-94.

At 26-6, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 32 games in franchise history.

New York's reserves scored 23 points for the team's fifth-highest bench scoring output in 2024.

The Liberty recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 103rd consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Seattle Storm on Friday, August 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Los Angeles went on a 13-2 run from the 3:28 mark of the first to the 0:47 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 12-3 run from the 6:29 mark of the first to the 4:18 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : No significant runs in the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 13-5 run from the 1:32 mark of the fourth to the 0:17 mark of the final frame.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with 32 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist, which was the 800th assist of her career. Breanna recorded at least 25 points for the 70th time in her career to tie Lauren Jackson for the third-most 25-point games in WNBA history, while also tying Jackson for the third-most 30-point games all-time (27). At 1:17 of the second quarter, Stewart reached 1,500 points with the Liberty to become the fastest player to score 1,500 points in franchise history (70 games).

Nyara Sabally recorded the first double-double of her WNBA career with a career-high 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Sabally added two blocks and shot 71% (5-7) from the field and 80% (4-5) from the free-throw line against Los Angeles.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July also made three three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 55, which ties Diana Taurasi for the second-longest such streak in WNBA history. With her assist at 9:47 of the second quarter, Ionescu passed Vickie Johnson for second in total assists throughout Liberty franchise history (788). She also passed Tari Phillips for the seventh-most field goals made in franchise history (737).

Courtney Vandersloot finished with two points and a season-high 13 assists against the Sparks. With five assists in the third quarter against Los Angeles and seven assists in the second half, Courtney also tied her season highs for assists in a single quarter and in a single half. Vandersloot recorded at least 10 assists for the 89th time in her career, which is the most in WNBA history.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton came off the bench to record four points, four assists and three rebounds. Laney-Hamilton's offensive rebound at 1:17 of the third quarter was the 750th rebound of her career.

LIBERTY 88 | SPARKS 94

(26-6) (7-24)

August 28, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

SPARKS 26 20 21 27 94

LIBERTY 14 25 24 25 88

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK LOS ANGELES

POINTS Stewart (32) Hamby (21)

REBOUNDS Sabally (10) Hamby (7)

ASSISTS Vandersloot (13) Sims (7)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.