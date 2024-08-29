Game Preview: Fever Look to Get Back to .500 Record on the Season on Friday Night in Chicago

August 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Fri, Aug 30, 2024, 2:02 AM

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Friday, August 30

Wintrust Arena | 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

ION

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (15-16)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (18.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (18.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 8.1 apg)

Guard - Lexie Hull (5.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.8 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (10.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Chicago Sky (11-19)

Guard - Dana Evans (6.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Guard - Lindsay Allen (6.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.6 apg)

Forward - Angel Reese (13.3 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 1.8 apg)

Forward - Michaela Onyenwere (4.7 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.7 apg)

Center - Kamilla Cardoso (9.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: None

Chicago: Elizabeth Williams - OUT (Knee), Chennedy Carter - QUESTIONABLE (Health and Safety Protocols)

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever embark on another two-game road stretch on Friday, starting with its last regular-season matchup against the Chicago Sky. Indiana has taken two of three matchups already this season against Chicago with its most recent matchup ending in a close 88-87 Sky win at Wintrust Arena back on June 23. The last time Indiana secured the regular-season series against Chicago was in 2017 when the Fever finished 2-1 and lead the all-time regular season series, 40-29, against the Sky.

Entering Friday, Indiana has won four of its five games since returning from the Olympic break and six of the last eight games overall. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever to Wednesday night's 84-80 win at home against the Connecticut Sun and has been key to Indiana's success. Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games to set a new franchise record for the most consecutive 20-point games. Rookie guard and the most recent Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Caitlin Clark, recorded 19 points, five assists and five rebounds in the win against Connecticut, becoming the first WNBA player to record six-consecutive games with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. Mitchell and Clark rank second and fourth, respectively, in scoring since returning from the break, with Mitchell averaging 25.6 points per game and Clark averaging 22.6 points per game. Clark enters Friday needing 37 points to surpass Tamika Catchings (594) for the most points scored by a rookie in franchise history.

The Sky have lost five of its six games since returning from the Olympic break and are currently riding a four-game losing streak, which ties its longest losing streak of the season. Chicago's only win since returning from break was a 90-86 decision against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 17. The Sky most recently lost to the Washington Mystics, 74-70, on Wednesday for the second loss to Washington this season. Sky leading scorer Chennedy Carter was ruled out on Wednesday due to illness and is questionable for Friday night. Since returning from break, Carter has scored in double figures in three games for Chicago and most recently scored a team-high 25 points in a 77-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. On Wednesday, Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere scored a team-high 15 points in the loss followed by Diamond DeShields' 12-point performance. Rookie forward Angel Reese tallied a game-high 14 rebounds and seven points in the loss. During Chicago's 86-68 loss against the Phoenix Mercury on August 18, Reese became the fastest player to record 20 double-doubles in 27 games as she ended the game with 19 points and 20 rebounds.

Clark and Reese have both made substantial history this season as rookies with Clark leading the WNBA in assists per game and Reese leading the league in rebounds per game. Fever center Aliyah Boston is tied for sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game averaging 9.1 rebounds. Boston also ranks seventh in the league's field goal shooting percentage averaging 51.6 percent from the floor, while Sky rookie forward Kamilla Cardoso is tied for eighth place, shooting 51.4 percent. Fever guard Lexie Hull, who earned her second start of the season on Wednesday, is ranked third among all players in the league in 3-point shooting, shooting an average of 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.