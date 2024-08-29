Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx - August 30

August 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings (8-22) continue their homestand on Friday night when they host the Minnesota Lynx (23-8) at College Park Center. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings picked up their second straight win and once again in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, knocking off the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces 93-90. Dallas found itself down as many as 13 before erupting in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Aces 32-21 in the frame, to score the comeback victory. Satou Sabally was one of three Wings to reach the 20-point mark, posting a team-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Friday's meeting between Minnesota and Dallas is the fourth and final of the 2024 regular season, with the Lynx winning the first two matchups before the Wings won Game 3 on June 27, 94-88. Friday's game will be the first time Dallas faces Minnesota with an anticipated full-strength roster, as Sabally and Jaelyn Brown have missed all three previous showdowns, Natasha Howard missed the first two, Arike Ogunbowale missed Game 2, and Maddy Siegrist broke her finger in Game 2 before missing Game 3.

2024 Wings-Lynx Schedule & Results

6/2 at MIN L, 76-87

6/17 at MIN L, 78-90

6/27 at DAL W, 94-88

8/30 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

MIN leads the all-time series 53-20

Game Status Report

Stephanie Soares - Questionable (left knee)

Notable Storylines

Smokin' Hot Start For Satou

Per @StatMamba:

Satou Sabally through five games:

20.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.8 SPG, 53.6% 3PT

First player in WNBA history to average those numbers or better over any 5-game span.

Wings-Lynx Season Series

Dallas has the opportunity to even the season series with Minnesota on Friday night after the Lynx won the first two meetings of the year and the Wings took No. 3. Dallas-Minnesota has been notably impacted by Wings injuries and absences, with only five Dallas players appearing in all three previous meetings in 2024. Arike Ogunbowale, who played in only two of the matchups, is averaging a team-best 22.0 points per game against the Lynx this season, while Maddy Siegrist is next in line at 14.5. At 23-8, Minnesota has already clinched a playoff spot and is currently second overall and tops in the Western Conference.

Arike Honored at City Hall

Dallas Wings sixth-year guard Arike Ogunbowale was recognized at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 28, for her achievement in winning the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game MVP award. Ogunbowale was honored by Mayor Eric Johnson along with City Council Members within Council Chambers at City Hall. The recognition and meeting were open to the public. The Wings last visited Dallas City Hall on April 24, when City of Dallas Council Members approved a 15-year, $19 million use agreement for the Dallas Wings to play in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena, beginning in 2026.

