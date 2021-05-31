Lexington Legends Sign Future MLB Hall of Famer Brandon Phillips

Legends Park (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends have signed seventeen-year Major League veteran, Brandon Phillips. Phillips will join the Legends as the first ever Atlantic League player to be on the roster for a team that he co-owns. Phillips is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, 30-30 Club Member, and a World Series Champion (Boston Red Sox 2018). He was drafted in the 2nd round by the Montreal Expos and began his career with the Cleveland Indians (3 years), Cincinnati Reds (11 years), Atlanta Braves (1 year), Los Angeles Angels (1 year), and Boston Red Sox (1 year). Brandon has a career .275 batting average, 2,029 hits, 211 home runs, 209 stolen bases, and 951 RBIs.

"Having a future Hall of Famer on the Field, in the Clubhouse, and part of the Ownership Group is great for our entire community and the entire game of baseball," said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "Brandon's talent level, passion for the game, and engagement with fans is second to none. This is a great day for baseball, to officially have him back on our field."

Phillips first regular season game will be the Legends home opener on Tuesday June 1st as the Legends take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in their inaugural Atlantic League game in Lexington. He will join former Cincinnati Reds teammates Tony Cingrani and Jordan Pacheco on the Legends roster.

