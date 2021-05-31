Grand Salami Monday: Ducks Rally Twice to Sweep Twin Bill

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks swept a single admission doubleheader against the Lexington Legends on Monday at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, rallying to defeat the Legends 4-3 in the opener before waddling off with a 5-2 win in nine innings during game two. Both games were scheduled for seven-innings.

Lexington took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of game one on Roberto Baldoquin's two-run single to right field off Ducks starter Joe Iorio. A sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Tillman Pugh in the fourth inning extended the Legends advantage to three.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when, after a walk and two singles, Hector Sanchez crushed a grand slam over the right field fence off Legends starter Liam O'Sullivan, giving the Ducks a 4-3 lead.

Iorio did not factor into the decision but lasted four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and five walks while striking out two. Devin Raftery (1-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless inning in the fifth. O'Sullivan (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk over five innings with five strikeouts. Michael Tonkin recorded his first save of the season with a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one.

The Ducks struck first in game two on back-to-back doubles in the third inning by Sal Giardina and Jesse Berardi. Lexington tied the game in the top of the fourth on a sac fly to left by Darlin De La Rosa.

Both teams traded zeroes until the top of the ninth when a sac fly to left by Ben Aklinski scored Jake Romanski to give the Legends a 2-1 lead. However, the Ducks loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and Steve Lombardozzi won it with a walk-off grand slam over the right field fence.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Vin Mazzaro pitched three and two-thirds innings for the Ducks, giving up a run on two hits and four walks while striking out three, while Dustin Beggs lasted four innings for the Legends, allowing a run on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Chris Reed (1-0) collected the win despite allowing a run on two hits and two walks over two innings with two strikeouts. Shawn Blackwell (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

