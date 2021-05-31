High Point Rockers Take Series from York with 13-1 Win Monday

YORK, Pa. - The High Point Rockers defeated the York Revolution soundly in the series finale by a score of 13-1 on Monday night.

High Point took the lead in decisive fashion in the top of the first inning. After Cesar Trejo struck out to lead off the game, the next eleven batters either scored or drove in a run. Revolution starter Austin Steinfort (0-1) struggled with his command, walking in four runs with the bases loaded and surrendering eight walks in two innings of work. When the first inning ended, only 17 of his 55 pitches had been thrown for strikes and the Rockers held a 7-0 lead.

The Rockers (3-1) would add runs in the second and fourth innings, courtesy of RBI singles from Giovanny Alfonzo and Edwin Arroyo. The final four runs were scored on doubles from Michael Russell, Jared Mitchell, and J.R. DiSarcina.

As for the Revolution (1-3), their lone run was scored in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Carlos Franco that scored Welington Dotel. Rockers' starter Bryce Hensley (1-0) surrendered eight hits in six innings but was able to limit the damage to the lone run, largely in part to four double plays turned by the Rockers defensively.

Michael Russell and Edwin Arroyo both recorded three RBIs, while James McOwen set a franchise single-game record by walking four times. In total, the Rockers scored 32 runs and walked 26 times in the four game series. Their bullpen has been equally as impressive, as they have not allowed an earned run in 14 innings this season.

The Rockers return home for their home opener Tuesday June 1 against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 and tickets can be purchased at www.highpointrockers.com.

