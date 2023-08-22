Lexington Blanks Rockers

August 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers were unable to get untracked offensively and the Lexington Counter Clocks made a three-run homer count for all the marbles in Lexington's 3-0 win at Truist Point on Tuesday night.

The only runs of the game came in the fourth inning off High Point starter Neil Ramirez. Zach Davis opened the frame with a single and Zach Watson followed with another. Connor Owings then unloaded a three-run homer to give the Counter Clocks the 3-0 lead.

The Rockers had their chances but never had a leadoff hitter reach base. High Point stranded two runners in the third and one each in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. In the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Brian Parreira singled to left and Michael Martinez beat out an infield hit to put two aboard. That brought Emmanuel Tapia to the plate as the potential tying run but Lexington closer Garrett Schilling struck him out to end the game.

"We got the tying run to the plate and that's all we can ask for in a game like that," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "We didn't swing the bats well but they didn't either. We had guys on base but we just didn't come through. When we get the tying run to the plate like we did in the ninth, we usually do some damage but we didn't tonight so we'll get right back after it tomorrow. We'll try and win tomorrow and then win the series at home on Thursday."

Owings and Watson each finished with a pair of hits for the Counter Clocks who improved to 9-30 in the second half. Martinez, who doubled to right-center in the seventh, was the only Rocker with multiple hits.

Ramirez (L, 2-3) went six innings and allowed just four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Sam Selman, Taylor Guerrieri and Kyle Halbohn each threw a shutout inning in relief. Lexington's Aaron Ochsenbein (W, 8-5) went six innings, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out five. Schilling struck out one in pitching the ninth and earning his 16th save of the year.

The Rockers are 65-35 overall and maintain their lead in the Atlantic League's South Division at 24-13. Gastonia won at Long Island on Tuesday night to move to 23-14 and trail the Rockers by one game.

Game two of the series is slated for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Truist Point. The game will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and will also be available on the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.