ALPB Bullpen, August 22, 2023

August 22, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







The Week Ahead: The North Division remains a tight race this week as the two teams tied for second meet in So. Maryland visiting Staten Island... Lancaster and York, separated by 3.5 games, also meet in the midweek... Division contenders Gastonia and Lancaster meet on the weekend at Lancaster.

The Week That Was: The North Division was a three-way tie on 8/16 and 8/17 then a two-way deadlock on 8/19 before Lancaster emerged with a one-game lead over Staten Island and So. Maryland... So. Maryland won its 1,000th all-time game with a 6-4 win over Spire City on 8/1.

Streaking: High Point's D.J. Burt has an on-base streak of 54 consecutive games, believed to be the longest in ALPB history... Carlos Franco of York had a 50 game streak in 2022... Ted Williams owns the MLB record of 84... Spire City's Leobaldo Cabrera has an active streak of 35 straight games... Charleston's Jacob Bosiokovic has not allowed an earned run in 19 appearances.

Walk-Offs: Gastonia's Steven Moya hit a two-run double in the ninth to walk-off York 6-5 on 8/15... Southern Maryland walked off Lancaster 3-2 in 10 innings on 8/19 on a Jack Sundberg single... Emmanuel Tapia singled home the winning run as High Point walked off York 8-7 in 10 innings on 8/19.

Grand Slam: Staten Island's Luis Castro vs. Charleston on 8/16.

Milestones: Lancaster's Andretty Cordero could become the first ALPB in history with two 100-RBI seasons... With 118 last year, Cordero leads the league with 90 RBI this season... Spire City's Craig Dedelow, with 20 HR and 27 SB, joins Zach Jarrett of Gastonia in reaching the 20-20 club... Spire City'a Leobaldo Cabrera (30 HR) and Kole Cottam (25) could become the third pair of teammates to each hit 30 HR... Brandon Larson and Josh Pressley did it for Somerset in 2008 and Brian Becker and Glenn Murray for Nashua in 2005.

Midweek Marvels: Charleston's Kit Scheetz threw a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out 12, at Staten Island on 8/15... Long Island's Robert Stock improved to 8-2 with a 3-0 win at Lancaster on 8/16... York's Pedro Vasquez improved to 7-1 after tossing seven innings of two-hit ball in a 2-1 win at Gastonia 8/16... Zach Mort struck out a league-best 14 hitters in seven innings in a win over York 8/17... High Point's Zander Wiel hit four homers in the series at Lexington... Lancaster's Melvin Mercedes (6-for-11) and York's Tomo Otosaka (6-for-11) each hit .545 in their midweek series.

Weekend Wonders: Gastonia's Braxton Davidson knocked a pair of three-run homers vs. Lexington on 8/18... Lexington's Thomas Dillard hit his league-leading 33rd homer of the year vs. Gastonia on 8/19... Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr. drove in five runs vs. Long Island on 8/20... Smith, Jr. hit .643 (9-for-14)in the weekend series at Long Island with a league-best four doubles and seven runs scored... Davidson drove in 10 runs for Gastonia in their home series with Lexington... Spire City's Jose Marmolejos was 4-for-7 vs. Staten Island with two doubles, five walks and two home runs.

Team Efforts: High Point hit five homers in a 7-2 win at Lexington on 8/17... Charleston scored five runs in the 10th inning to defeat Long Island 8-3 on 8/19... Spire City blasted six homers in a 9-3 win over Staten Island on 8/20... Staten Island's 36 August homers are nine more than the next closest club.

Pitching Plaudits: High Point's Craig Stem became the 47th ALPB pitcher to win 30 or more games with a 10-3 win at Lexington on 8/15... Staten Island's staff held Charleston to three hits in a seven inning win on 8/16... Two High Point relievers combined to strike out the final six hitters of the game at Lexington on 8/17.

Odd Stat: Charleston's Bobby Bradley has been intentionally walked nine times this season, three times more than the next highest player in the ALPB... Lexington's Thomas Dillard, J.C. Encarnacion and Connor Owings are the first three players to hit the 100-games played mark this season.

Welcome Back: Charleston last week signed two-time Postseason All-Star Isaias Tejeda... Tejeda is a career .313 hitter in the ALPB, had a 28-game hitting streak while with York in 2016 and was the MVP of the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star game... He was with Quintana Roo in Mexico until joining the Dirty Birds.

Best of the Week: Staten Island's Angel Aguilar hit .500 (13-for-26) in seven games last week... High Point's Zander Wiel hit five homers... Gastonia's Braxton Davidson and High Point's Ben Aklinski each drove in 12 run... Charleston's Kit Scheetz and High Point's Craig Stem each went 2-0 and Scheetz had a league-best 18 strikeouts... Lancaster's Mike Adams had a pair of saves.

Longest At-Bat of the Week/Year: A new leader... Gastonia's Kelvin Gonzalez struck out Lexington's J.C. Encarnacion looking on 15 pitches on 8/19.

3 of a Kind Alex Dickerson, Long Island

Craig Dedelow, Spire City

Sam Travis, Long Island

By The Numbers

9

Intentional walks for Charleston's Bobby Bradley, three times more than the next-most ALPB player

10

RBI needed for Lancaster's Andretty Cordero to be the first in the ALPB with consecutive 100 RBI seasons

54

Consecutive games reaching base for High Point's D.J. Burt, the longest streak in the ALPB since 2019 and perhaps the longest in league history

120

Career homers for Charleston's Telvin Nash who is tied with Dwight Maness (1999-07) for 6th place in ALPB history

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Aug 22 Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Lexington at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

Wednesday, Aug 23

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Lexington at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

Thursday, Aug 24

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30

Lancaster at York, 6:30

Lexington at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35

Friday, Aug 25

Charleston at York, 6:30

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Long Island at Staten Island, 7:00

High Point at Spire City, 7:00

Saturday, Aug 26

High Point at Spire City, 6:00

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30

Charleston at York, 6:30

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:45

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35

Sunday, Aug 27

High Point at Spire City, 1:00

Charleston at York, 2:00

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05

Gastonia at Lancaster, 3:00

Long Island at Staten Island, 4:00

3 of a Kind (answer)

All three played college baseball at Indiana University-Bloomington

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.