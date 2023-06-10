Lexington Ambushes Blue Crabs with 21-Hits

(Waldorf) For 18 days, the Blue Crabs did not have a home game; after coming off a win against the High Point Rockers, the Crabs were hosting the struggling Lexington Counter Clocks.

The Blue Crabs struck early when Philip Caulfield scored on a wild pitch in the first inning; two more runs crossed the plate for Southern Maryland when Michael Baca hit a soft double down the right field line.

After that, the Counter Clocks bats got hot. They scored two runs off of a home run from Thomas Dillard and then scored another pair of runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead over the Blue Crabs. Southern Maryland tied it on a sacrifice fly as Isaias Quiroz hit a deep fly into right field to drive in K.C. Hobson.

Lexington scored two more runs in the top of the seventh and then pulled, plating five runs in the top of the ninth for the final to be 11-4.

The Crabs are now 21-14 and go into game two tomorrow, with Sandro Cabrera taking the hill for the Blue Crabs. The first pitch is at 6:35 PM; tickets can be bought SomdBlueCrabs.Com or watch the telecast at FloSports.

