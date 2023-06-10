700th Sold out Crowd Enjoys Wild Ducks Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 12-10 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Ducks starter McKenzie Mills on RBI singles by Jacob Rhinesmith and Trey Martin. The Ducks cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the frame on Alejandro De Aza's RBI groundout to short. A three-run second inning against Revolution starter Jorge Martinez, highlighted by Brian Goodwin's RBI single to center and Tzu-Wei Lin's two-run homer to left-center, put the Ducks on top 4-2.

The Revs went back on top 5-4 with a run in the third and two in the fourth on RBI doubles from Martin and Trent Giambrone along with an RBI single from Tomo Otosaka. However, Long Island leapfrogged back ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth on De Aza's two-out, two-run single to right. York re-took the lead in the fifth on a two-out, two-run double by Jhon Nunez, but the Ducks responded in the sixth with a solo homer to right by Chance Sisco and an RBI single off the first base bag by De Aza to go in front 8-7.

A three-run seventh inning put the Revolution back ahead 10-8. Martin's solo homer to center, a run-scoring passed ball and a sac fly off the bat of Nunez did the damage. However, the Ducks stormed back with four two-out runs in the eighth to take a 12-10 lead. Alex Dickerson's RBI single, a bases loaded walk by Goodwin and a two-run single from Sisco highlighted the inning.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Mills lasted five innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Martinez pitched five and one-third innings, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks. Kyle Lobstein (1-1) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two. Tasker Strobel (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits and three walks in the eighth inning with two strikeouts. Al Alburquerque notched his third save with a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

De Aza led the Flock with three hits, four RBIs, a run and a walk. Sisco added two hits, three RBIs, a run and a walk, while Lin chipped in with two hits, two RBIs, three runs and a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Sport Water Bottles, courtesy of Atria Senior Living. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union! Prior to the game, fans will be invited down for a Catch on the Field from 12:40 to 1:00. After the game, fans of all ages are also invited to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Scott Harkin (season debut) toes the rubber for the Ducks against York righty Tom Sutera (2-2, 5.14).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

