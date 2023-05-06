Let's Play Two Today

As disappointing as yesterday's rained-out game was...you know what that means??? We play two today! It's now Doubleheader Saturday!

Your Saturday game ticket is good for BOTH games, and if you had tickets yesterday you can exchange those for today, or any game you choose, same value and based on availability.

Gates open today at 4:00 pm, with the first game scheduled to start at 5:05! The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game is completed. Both games are scheduled for 7 innings.

The Funko Friday giveaway that was scheduled for yesterday will be distributed today.

Launch-a-Ball is back this season for EVERY Saturday game! Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball. After the game, if your ball lands in a hoop you win a fabulous prize!

While you are at the ballgame don't forget to treat yourself to our limited edition "Taquito Dog," a hot dog bun filled with a hot dog AND a shredded beef taquito, topped with fresh Pico de Gallo and a specialty sour cream sauce. Or, maybe try one of our popular new "Beer Bats!", the souvenir you bring back for more!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Dust Devils! See you at the ballpark!

Your tickets from Friday's rained-out game will act as a voucher for a future AquaSox home game. You can call or visit the Front Office to redeem your rained-out game for a future one. Vouchers must be redeemed prior to the game you wish to attend and are subject to availability.

The homestand wraps up with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday on May 7. Fans may buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00! After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of running on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

