C's Beat Hops in First Nail-Biter of the Year

HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians scored single runs in the first and second then held on through a pair of wild innings in the back third to beat the Hillsboro Hops (D-Backs) 2-1 Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field. It was their third win of the series and sixth in their last seven games.

After taking the lead in the top of the first thanks to two singles and an RBI fielder's choice from Rainer Nunez, the C's doubled their advantage when Jommer Hernandez hit a two-out solo shot in the top of the second. That would prove to be the winning run and the second-to-last hit for Vancouver, which set the scene for late inning drama.

Trenton Wallace (W, 2-1) baffled the Hops for five shutout innings in which he scattered three hits - the only extra base knock being a lead-off bloop double in the first - didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. He passed the torch to Naswell Paulino, who kept the C's in front 2-0 after inducing an inning-ending double play to stymie a Hillsboro rally in his only inning of work.

The Hops made things interesting in the seventh with a combination of good fortune and C's missteps. A lead-off infield single dribbled past the mound then a fly ball was dropped for an error that put the tying run aboard. A walk loaded the bases then a 3-2 pitch to Josh Day plunked him to force home Hillsboro's first run of the night. That prompted a pitching change, which brought TJ Brock into the game with the bases still full, the score 2-1 Canadians and no outs.

Brock went on to turn in the grittiest performance by a C's reliever yet this year. The second-year pro struck out his first batter, got a pop up on the infield for the second out then K'ed Channy Ortiz - who already had two hits in the game - to strand the bases loaded and preserve Vancouver's one-run lead.

It was Brock who returned to the mound in the eighth and found himself in a mess of his own making after a hit by pitch and two walks filled the bases again, this time with one out. With the tying run 90 feet away, the hard-throwing right-hander punched out consecutive hitters to strand three more runners and keep the Canadians in front.

That proved to be the closest the Hops would come. They got a runner to second in the ninth but Devereaux Harrison (S, 1) shut it down to secure the 2-1 triumph.

The Canadians managed five hits - all of them between the first and the fourth - and were out-hit by an opponent for the first time in over a week. It was just the second time they C's won a game in which they had fewer knocks than their opposition. Hernandez added a single in addition to his homer to pace the offense while Devonte Brown and Gabby Martinez both reached base twice.

With the win, Vancouver has secured a series split and kept pace with first-place Eugene (Giants), who remain a half game in front of the C's in the Northwest League standings. They can take their second consecutive set with a win Saturday evening at 4:05 p.m. when #11 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos toes the slab opposite Arizona's #11 prospect Yu-Min Lin. Coverage is available on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

