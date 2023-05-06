Emeralds Beat Spokane in Game 4

The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 6-5. They now move to 14-10 on the season and sit alone atop the standings in the Northwest League.

Eugene jumped on the board first after Damon Dues hit an RBI single to left field. A throwing error by Jordan Beck, Spokane's left fielder, led to an Emeralds' 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

An inning later, Logan Wyatt hit his fourth home run of the season over the right-field wall to cushion the lead.

Spokane's left fielder Jordan Beck was responsible for all of the Indian's runs tonight. After a three-run home run in the top of the 6th and an RBI double an inning later, the game was tied.

Grant McCray ended the tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to center field for the sixth and final run to cross the plate.

The Emeralds will turn into the Exploding Whales for Game 6. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

