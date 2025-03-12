Legion Remain Undefeated

March 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The San Diego Legion kept their perfect start to the 2025 MLR season alive, overcoming a determined RFC Los Angeles side with a 36-28 victory at Torero Stadium. With four wins in four matches, the Legion remain the league's only undefeated team, securing a crucial derby win in the first leg of the Cali Cup.

Despite LA's winless start to the season, their star-studded lineup made this an intensely physical battle. Featuring internationals such as Christian Leali'ifano, Gonzalo Bertranou, and Billy Meakes, RFC Los Angeles threw everything at the Legion. However, San Diego's superior fitness, tactical execution, and set-piece dominance proved the difference in a back-and-forth contest that wasn't decided until the final minutes.

A Fierce First Half with No Separation

The match opened with San Diego taking an early lead, as Lincoln McClutchie slotted a penalty goal in the 4th minute to put the Legion ahead 3-0. However, RFC Los Angeles responded strongly, keeping possession and forcing San Diego to defend phase after phase. Their patience paid off in the 14th minute, when Mike Sosene-Feagai broke off a rolling maul to score, giving LA a 7-3 lead after the conversion.

The Legion's attack continued to focus on dominance up front, and LA's discipline began to crack. Tim Anstee was sent to the sin bin in the 23rd minute for repeated infringements at the breakdown, and San Diego wasted no time making them pay. Hugh Roach finished off a powerful lineout drive just minutes later, and with Ethan Grayson's conversion, the Legion regained the lead at 10-7.

Despite being down a man, LA fought back. Edward Timpson powered over in the 28th minute after a series of bruising carries inside the Legion 22. Leali'ifano's kick was on target, restoring LA's lead at 14-10, a scoreline that held through halftime.

San Diego had yet to use a single substitute, while LA had already rotated through multiple players- highlighting a contrast in squad management that would factor into the later stages of the match.

Second Half: Discipline and Depth Swing the Game

San Diego came out firing after the break, striking just two minutes into the second half. Off a well-executed scrum play, Brad Wilkin crashed over, and Grayson's conversion put the Legion ahead 17-14.

LA continued to apply pressure, and Gonzalo Bertranou punished a lapse in defensive coverage in the 48th minute, sniping through the ruck to put LA back in front at 21-17.

The turning point came in the 56th minute, when Tim Anstee received his second yellow card, resulting in an automatic red card. While this meant LA had to play down a man for 20 minutes, they would be allowed to bring on a replacement after that period. The infringement also led to a penalty try for San Diego, shifting the score to 24-21.

San Diego quickly capitalized on their numerical advantage. Shilo Klein powered over off another rolling maul in the 66th minute, stretching the lead to 31-21. Things got worse for LA as Semi Kunatani was also shown a yellow card, forcing them to defend with just 13 men for 10 minutes.

Despite being outnumbered, LA fought on. Timpson scored his second try in the 71st minute, bringing LA back to within striking distance at 31-28.

However, with just four minutes remaining, Ryan James sealed the victory, finishing off a brilliant Jed Holloway offload to score in the corner. It was James's fourth try in four matches, and it shut the door on any late LA comeback.

Key Performances & Takeaways

Vili Helu - MLR First XV Selection - Helu's work at the set piece and in open play helped San Diego control key moments in the match.

Brad Wilkin - A force at the breakdown and on defense, Wilkin also scored the first try of the second half to swing momentum back to San Diego.

Ryan James - Scored his fourth try in four matches, continuing his standout form after just one try in all of 2024.

Set-Piece Superiority - Hugh Roach and Shilo Klein's tries came directly from dominant Legion lineout mauls, showing that San Diego's forward pack remains one of the best in the league.

Looking Ahead

With a perfect 4-0 record and a five-point lead atop the MLR standings, San Diego enters their bye week in prime position. The team will have a well-earned break before returning to Torero Stadium on March 22nd to face the Miami Sharks.

RFC Los Angeles, now 0-3, will return home and look to regroup when they host the Seattle Seawolves on March 15th.

As San Diego remains the league's only undefeated team, the road ahead only gets tougher. But through four weeks, they have proven themselves as championship contenders, blending tactical discipline, forward dominance, and game-breaking moments to stay ahead of the pack.

