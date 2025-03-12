Major League Rugby Week 4 Recap

After four weeks, the San Diego Legion is the only unbeaten Major League Rugby team in 2025.

Beating Rugby FCLA 36-28 in a hotly contested Cali Cup clash, there were also wins for the Chicago Hounds, Old Glory DC, Houston SaberCats, and Seattle Seawolves over the weekend.

These results mean that the Legion has a five-point lead in the Western Conference, and the Chicago Hounds are currently at the top of a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Here is how the action unfolded on Week 4 of the 2025 MLR season:

MIAMI SHARKS 18-31 CHICAGO HOUNDS

The Chicago Hounds enter Week 5 as top dogs in the Eastern Conference thanks to their 31-18 win over the Miami Sharks.

Chris Hilsenback opened the scoring seven minutes in FOR Chicago with a well-struck penalty and was in demand less than 10 minutes later after Maclean Jones raced across the whitewash.

Shortly after Miami's Tau Kolomatangi received a yellow card, the hosts registered a try through back-row Manuel Ardao, before Santiago Videla's conversion and penalty levelled the score.

Before the break, Mason Flesch scored beneath the goalposts to give the Hounds the half-time lead.

Early in the second half, Chicago captain Lucas Rumball received a yellow card for a high tackle, with the Sharks making the most of their player advantage immediately with a Kirby Myhill score. Miami's final points of the afternoon came from a Videla penalty.

In the final quarter of the game, Chicago wrapped up the contest with tries from Conall Boomer and Ollie Devoto.

OLD GLORY DC 26-22 ANTHEM RC

Anthem RC was left heartbroken at full-time as Old Glory DC dug deep to win 26-22 on Saturday afternoon.

Line Latu opened the scoring 10 minutes in with a penalty kick and had his tee out again just five minutes later when Junior Gafa crossed the try line.

Their early advantage was cut into when Nick Grigg and Ethan McVeigh crossed the try line for the hosts, who were down to 14 players with Joe Wrafter in the sin bin.

Ahead of the break, Conner Mooneyham and Connor Robinson's tries handed Anthem the lead, and at the 20th time of asking, the Carolinians could chalk up their first win.

In the second half, Old Glory began to take a firm grasp of the contest.

Even with Jack Iscaro in the sin bin, Simon Cross' team registered a score through Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz before Logan Weidner's converted try secured a second win of 2025 for DC.

UTAH WARRIORS 17-37 HOUSTON SABERCATS

Houston SaberCats' dominant first half at Zions Bank Stadium paved the way for their 37-17 win over the Utah Warriors.

Drew Wild scored two tries and a drop goal in the opening 40 minutes, along with the kicking of Davy Coetzer, dwarfed Tonga Kofe's score for Utah and handed the SaberCats a 20-5 lead at the break.

When the second half got underway, Houston continued to impress with a Nathan Den Hoedt try, but when Louritz Van der Schyff received a straight red card on his MLR debut for a dangerous tackle, Utah gained a foothold in the clash.

Nic Benn and Joel Hodgson registered tries on either side of a Tautalatasi Tasi score for Houston.

To finish off the contest, Coetzer slotted a second penalty in the afternoon and sent the Texas club into a bye week on a high.

SAN DIEGO LEGION 36-28 RUGBY FCLA

San Diego Legion held their nerve to lift the Cali Cup with a 36-28 win over Rugby Football Club Los Angeles.

RFCLA led at the break thanks to first-half scores from Mike Sosene-Feagai and Ed Timpson, which wiped out Lincoln McClutchie's penalty and Hugh Roach's try.

Brad Wilkin crossed the try line early in the second half for Legion, a score that was duly responded to when Gonzalo Bertranou registered an effort for the visitors.

Tim Antsee's second yellow card for collapsing the Legion maul saw LA reduced to 14 players for 20 minutes and the hosts awarded a penalty try.

A yellow card for Semi Kunatani opened up more space for Legion to attack, and Shilo Klein made his way across the try line moments later.

LA hit struck once more through Timpson before Ryan James' 75th-minute try put the result beyond any doubt.

SEATTLE SEAWOLVES 27-24 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS

The Seattle Seawolves' Coffee Cup victory over the New England Free Jacks saw the Pacific Northwest club pick up their first win of the season.

Malacchi Esdale's late try proved to be the difference in the 27-24 win.

New England raced to an early 14-point lead as Simon-Peter Toleafoa and Joe Johnston's tries were converted.

Two quickfire tries for Cam Orr, either side of Faletol Peni's yellow card, put Seattle into the contest.

After Jayson Potroz kicked a penalty for the Free Jacks, Divan Rossouw crossed the try line for the hosts. Before the break, Toleafoa dotted down again for New England.

Harrison Boyle's early yellow card in the second half allowed Seattle's Mika Kruse the space to strike.

Rodney Iona missed two penalties for the Seawolves as time went on and hiked the intensity at Starfire Sports to an all-time high.

With the game in the balance, Esdale crossed the whitewash after he slipped around Boyle and Potroz to establish the game-winning three-point victory.

