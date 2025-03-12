From Scrum to Sheep: How the SeaWolves' Passion for Rugby Led to the Softest Beanie You'Ll Ever Wear

March 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves fans know their team is built on determination and a relentless work ethic. But what if we told you that same commitment carries over from the rugby pitch... to a farm in Pennsylvania?

It might sound like the setup to a joke, but it's 100% real. This is the story of Seawolves scrum-half JP Smith, a tech entrepreneur, a historic farm, and 170 very fluffy sheep.

Now, all have come together to create something exciting: the brand-new Seawolves Merino wool beanies! Made from sustainably sourced, high-quality wool straight from a farm, these beanies are a testament to the same values that define Seawolves rugby: hard work, grit, and a commitment to excellence.

So, how did a pro rugby player end up farming sheep and making ultra-soft beanies? Read on for the full story behind this one-of-a-kind project.

A Farm Born from a Joke... Until It Wasn't

A few years ago, JP Smith, a South African-born rugby player with a background in Merino wool farming, found himself chatting with Seawolves shareholder Adrian Balfour.

"I asked him where he was from, and what does he do, and he told me he had just bought a piece of land in Pennsylvania and was looking to turn it into a farm," JP recalls.

"I had no plans to return to South Africa for the off-season, and since I come from a Merino wool farming background, I jokingly suggested, 'Why don't you turn it into a Merino farm, and I'll come farm it for you in the offseason?'"

A few weeks later, JP got a call from Adrian.

"I just bought 60 head of sheep. You better be ready."

What started as a joke turned into a full-fledged regenerative farming project, and JP found himself splitting time between the rugby pitch and Balfour's farm. Every year when the rugby season ends, he (occasionally joined by teammates) heads to the farm to help manage the sheep and oversee operations.

For JP, the farm wasn't just a new challenge, but a fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Growing up in South Africa, he spent his free time on friends' farms and always envisioned playing rugby, retiring, and running a farm of his own-though he never expected it to happen this way.

The Land's Wild Past

The sheep farm comes from surprising origins. It sits on a historic piece of land originally owned by the Johnson family - as in, THE "Johnson & Johnson" family.

The land eventually changed hands, and was turned into a luxury golf course with manicured greens and fairways and a historic stone clubhouse. When Adrian and his wife, Melanie, bought the property, they had a different vision for it: they wanted to restore the land to its original, natural state.

When they took over, the golf course had left behind a lot of issues: pesticides on the grass, barns in disrepair, and degraded soil. JP was immediately drawn to regenerative farming as a way to heal the land and make it self-sustaining.

Regenerative Farming: A Team Effort

JP isn't the only Seawolf to put in work at the farm. Each year, one or two players join him in the offseason, swapping their cleats for work boots to help with everything from feeding animals to maintaining the land.

"You don't often see an athlete producing something their own team will wear and sell," JP says. "This isn't just a business, it's real, physical work. Farming requires the same discipline as rugby: early mornings, hard labor, and the responsibility of caring for something beyond yourself."

The idea is to rebuild the natural ecosystem so that every organism on the land plays a role in maintaining its health. That's where the sheep come in; their manure is rich in nitrogen, which helps fertilize the pastures. JP and his team introduced rotational grazing, a practice where sheep graze small sections of pasture before being moved to another, allowing the land to regrow naturally. They also brought in chickens as part of the process, using them to help maintain soil health by picking through droppings and removing pests.

"When the land is thriving, everything else benefits. Our sheep stay healthy, their wool quality improves, and ultimately, we can produce a premium product."

The Benefits of Merino Wool

Merino wool is soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking, keeping you warm in the cold and cool in the heat. Unlike traditional wool, its fine fibers make it comfortable against the skin without itchiness. It's also odor-resistant, quick-drying, and hypoallergenic, helping to prevent skin irritation. As a sustainable, biodegradable fiber free from synthetic chemicals and plastics, Merino wool offers a durable, eco-friendly alternative to synthetic fabrics-perfect for both performance wear and everyday comfort.

How Seawolves Wool Becomes a Beanie

So, how does the wool go from sheep to Seawolves beanie?

The process starts with the careful shearing of the farm's Merino sheep, which ensures both the animals' well-being and the highest-quality fleece. From there, the raw wool is sent to a New York-based mill, where it undergoes a chemical-free washing process to maintain its natural softness and integrity. Once cleaned, the wool is processed into fine strands, which are then spun into yarn, ready to be transformed into high-performance, breathable fabric.

For now, the farm outsources beanie production, working with a trusted facility that shares their commitment to quality. However, JP and the team have even bigger ambitions: a fully in-house operation, where every step, from shearing to spinning, knitting, and finishing, is completed right on the farm. This vision aligns with their mission of producing sustainably sourced, American-made products while maintaining total control over quality.

With the first batch of Seawolves beanies ready to hit the shelves, this is just the beginning of a project that brings together rugby, sustainability, and craftsmanship in a way that's never been done before.

What's Next for the Farm?

While the first product to launch is the Seawolves Merino wool beanie, JP has other plans for the farm's future. He envisions expanding into scarves, base layers, and outdoor jackets, perfect for Seattle's rainy rugby matches. Since welcoming his newborn, JP has also become more aware of the importance of safe, chemical-free fabrics for infants, leading him to explore baby clothes and blankets made from Merino wool. Beyond that, he sees potential in heavy-duty outdoor gear, including a Merino wool hunting jacket that is warm, moisture-wicking, and naturally fire-resistant.

"People don't realize how incredible Merino wool is," JP says. "It's soft, breathable, odor-resistant, and good for your skin. No chemicals, no plastics. Just a great product."

Get Your Seawolves Beanie Today!

The exclusive Seawolves Merino wool beanies are available now, just in time for the season! Rep your team, stay warm, and support a project built on heart, hard work, and the same values that drive the Seawolves on and off the pitch!

