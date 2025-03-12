Lee's Vision for NOLA Gold

March 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

When Danny Lee stepped into the role of head coach for NOLA Gold Rugby, he inherited a team that had just made its first playoff appearance. Fresh off this success, there was excitement, anticipation, and yes, pressure. In a candid interview with Fox8, Lee shared his insights on the challenges, opportunities, and plans for taking NOLA Gold to the next level.

"NOLA GOLD made the playoffs last year and they did some really good things throughout the season. So it's not for me to come in and throw the baby out with the bathwater, as they say. It's about trying to just grow that momentum back into the team, give them confidence around what they're doing and tweak a couple of things here and there."

- Danny Lee

Danny Lee coaches NOLA Gold Rugby following the team's first-ever playoff appearance, inheriting momentum and rising expectations. Embracing the challenge, he brings a clear vision, strategic leadership, and a commitment to elevating the team's competitive edge.

"There's always pressure on any team or coach," Lee acknowledges, viewing it not as a burden but as motivation. Focused on progression, he is determined to lead NOLA Gold to new milestones.

One of his first priorities was analyzing the team's strengths and refining its roster. "We spent the off-season looking closely at what NOLA Gold did last season," he explains. The result: a calculated approach to player retention and recruitment, bolstering depth and quality. Set-piece play has also been a key focus, with Lee aiming to turn it into a competitive advantage.

Beyond the field, Lee is committed to growing rugby in Louisiana. "We're trying to build it throughout the entire state," he emphasizes. By inspiring young athletes and deepening fan engagement, NOLA Gold is helping shape a thriving rugby culture in New Orleans and beyond.

With 32 years of rugby experience-both as a player and coach-Lee has led teams to championship contention, including in San Diego, and carries the DNA of rugby excellence from his New Zealand roots. Despite his success, he remains dedicated to growth. "I'm not the finished product, and I don't know everything," he admits, embracing adaptability and continuous learning.

With 16 games ahead, Lee's focus is on steady progress, refining strategies, and peaking at the right moment. Under his leadership, NOLA Gold is building toward sustained success, blending tactical improvements, community engagement, and a championship mindset. The future is bright, and the journey under Lee's guidance is just beginning.

