Legends Sit Atop Standings Despite Loss

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends returned to the Bluegrass and fell to the Augusta GreenJackets 8-5 in the first game of the series. The Legends are now tied for the top spot in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League with the Charleston RiverDogs while the GreenJackets are 1.5 games behind in second place.

The GreenJackets plated their first run in the top of the first inning. Ismael Munguia reached on a leadoff single to left field then moved to third on a single by Shane Matheny. Munguia came around to score on a fielder's choice and Augusta led, 1-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Michael Gigliotti lined a leadoff single to right field then moved to third on an error, while Rubendy Jaquez was able to reach first base. Freddy Fermin then lined an RBI single to right field and Gigliotti tied the game, 1-1. Reed Rohlman then drove home Jaquez with a single to right field and the Legends led 2-1. A sacrifice fly to centerfield by Nick Hutchins brought home Fermin and Lexington led 3-1 after the first inning.

The Legends struck again in the bottom of the second inning. Jose Caraballo hit a groundball to the shortstop who threw the ball into the stands, allowing Caraballo to reach second base. He then advanced to third on a passed ball. A sacrifice fly by Rubendy Jaquez scored Caraballo, extending Lexington's lead 4-1.

Lexington plated their final run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nate Eaton was hit by a pitch then swiped second. Freddy Fermin then hit a bouncer to the third baseman who committed a throwing error allowing Eaton to score and the Legends led 5-1.

Augusta took the lead for good in the top of the fifth inning. After retiring the first two batters, Munguia and Matheny drew back-to-back walks. A single to left field by Rincones loaded the bases. Francisco Tostado then lined a two-run single to left field and Augusta still trailed, 5-3. Jacob Gonzalez then drew a walk. Dalton Combs then hit a single to left field, driving in two more runs. Nico Giarratano then lined an RBI single to left field and the GreenJackets led 7-5.

In the top of the ninth inning with one out, Rincones reached on a double to right field. The next batter, Tostado drove him home with a single up the middle and Augusta held on to the 8-5 victory.

Keith Weisenberg was awarded the victory tossing 3.1 shutout innings allowing five walks while striking out five. Charlie Neuweiler was given the loss pitching 4.2 innings allowing seven runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out four.

RHP Jon Heasley (5-2, 2.56 ERA) will be on the bump for the Legends in game two tomorrow, June 11 at 7:05pm. Augusta is TBD.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

