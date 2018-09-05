Legends Secure First Playoff Victory Since 2001

September 5, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends took game one of the South Atlantic League Southern Division Playoffs with a 3-1 victory the Rome Braves, Lexington's first playoff win since 2001. The Legends now travel to Rome, Georgia to face the Braves in game two Friday, September 7th.

The Legends plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. Kyle Isbel hit a groundball down the first base side, but the first baseman Hagen Owenby committed a throwing error to the pitcher and Isbel reached first. He then swiped second base and scored on an RBI single by Nick Pratto and the Legends led 1-0.

Rome tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Hagen Owenby lined a solo home run to left field and the game was tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cristian Perez led off with a single to left field. Perez then stole second base. Sebastian Rivero smacked an RBI single to left field and the Legends led 2-1.

Nick Pratto secured the victory with a solo home run to left field and Lexington beat Rome 3-1.

Jackson Kowar was awarded the victory tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out five. Alan Rangel was given the loss throwing 6.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out nine. Tad Ratliff earned the save pitched a scoreless ninth inning allowing one hit.

The Legends and Braves meet for game two Friday, Saturday 7th at 7:00pm in Rome. LHP Daniel Lynch (5-1, 1.58 ERA) will be on the mound for Lexington and Rome will send LHP Walter Borkovich (4-1, 1.83 ERA).

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.