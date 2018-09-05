Vizcaino and Ramirez Rehab with Rome
September 5, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
The Rome Braves announce that Atlanta Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaino and RHP Jose Ramirez have joined the team as part of a Major League Baseball rehabilitation assignment. Vizcaino was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 14th with right shoulder inflammation and later moved to the 60-day DL on September 1st. He played in Rome back in 2010 where he was 9-4, 2.39 in fourteen starts, was named a South Atlantic League All-Star, and won pitcher of the year honors that season. He later returned for rehab assignments in 2015 and 2016.
W L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP
2018 Stats 2 2 1.65 33 0 15 32.2 34 1.13
MLB Career Stats 12 11 2.97 196 0 48 184.2 206 1.28
Jose Ramirez was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on June 22nd with right shoulder impingement. He was acquired on December 4th 2015 in a trade with Seattle.
W L ERA G GS SV IP SO WHIP
2018 Stats 0 2 17.05 7 0 0 6.1 7 2.68
MLB Career Stats 5 9 4.85 124 0 0 118.2 111 1.50
The roster is at 25 players + 2 MLB Rehab Assignments
