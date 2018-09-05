'Birds Win South Atlantic League Community Service Award

The Delmarva Shorebirds have been named the 2018 Community Service Organization of the Year by the South Atlantic League. This award recognizes the Shorebirds' outstanding, on-going commitment to charitable service, philanthropy, and leadership within the Delmarva community. The Community Service Organization of the Year award is one of the league's Outstanding Achievement Awards, which are announced every year after the conclusion of the regular season.

The Shorebirds strive to be more than just a baseball team by supporting the community that supports us. The Shorebirds organization, front office staff, players, and coaches have been extremely committed to serving and supporting the Delmarva community in any way possible.

