Legends Early Offense Seals 8-4 Win over Charleston Dirty Birds

June 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Lexington Legends rode a seven-run burst in the first two innings to an 8-4 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark. Lexington's offensive firepower, highlighted by Pedro Gonzalez's home run and Kole Cottam's three RBIs, proved too much for Charleston to overcome.

The Legends wasted no time, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding three more in the second. Pedro Gonzalez and Kole Cottam were instrumental, with Cottam driving in three runs and Gonzalez contributing two RBIs with a home run. The early lead allowed Lexington to play comfortably, with solid pitching backing up the offense.

Matt Reitz delivered a strong performance on the mound for the Legends, pitching six innings and allowing just two runs on two hits. Reitz struck out four and walked one, earning his first win of the season.

The Dirty Birds struggled to mount a comeback despite solo home runs from Clint Frazier and solid contributions from the bullpen. Charleston managed only four hits in the game and left four runners on base, unable to capitalize on limited opportunities.

Lexington's defense turned three double plays, helping to contain Charleston's offensive efforts. The Dirty Birds committed no errors but were unable to generate enough offense to close the gap. The Legends ride into tomorrow's game for game two of the series, and will return home to Lexington on Friday, June 28th.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.