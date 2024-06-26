Dirty Birds Defeat the Legends 11-6

June 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - There were two rain delays at GoMart Ballpark on Wednesday night. One delay came in the fourth inning and only lasted seven minutes. The final delay was before the bottom of the eigthth inning with the Dirty Birds leading by 5 runs. After 30 minutes of rain, the game was called and the Dirty Birds won 11-6.

Stevie Ledesma earned his first win at GoMart Ballpark after pitching five innings. He allowed four runs off seven hits while striking out five batters. The newest roster addition, Willy Garcia, wasted no time introducing himself to the hometown crowd. He drove in three runs off two doubles. Keon Barnum hit his 11th home run of the season and Jonathan Soto hit his first of the year.

The Dirty Birds look to take the series tomorrow with game three starting at 6:35pm.

