Early Offense Leads York Past Long Island

June 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 13-3 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

York got out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning and six in the second. They added three more in the fifth and one each in the seventh and eighth. Donovan Casey led the offense with four hits, including a double and a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Colton Welker also doubled and homered, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Michael Berglund picked up two hits, three RBIs and two runs as well.

Long Island got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on a solo home run to right field by Manuel Geraldo, his second in the last three games. Tyler Dearden added two runs in the eighth on a two-out, two-run single to center field, extending his hitting streak to eight straight games. Dearden led the Ducks offense with three hits and two RBIs, while Geraldo finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs.

Revolution starter Jon Olsen (6-0) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven. Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen (2-4) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits in two innings with two strikeouts.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (3-3, 5.74) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw Zach Neff (3-3, 6.70).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 2, to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Haugland Group. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 708 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.