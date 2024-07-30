Legends Annonce Multiyear Partnership with Streakers

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, are thrilled to announce a ground-breaking multiyear partnership with Streakers Gaming, the innovative mobile sports daily fantasy platform connecting sports fans and esports enthusiasts worldwide.

Streakers is known for its Fantasy Pick'em app, which lets users make picks for real-world games and esports leagues. Fans can use Streakers Coins, the app's virtual currency, to collect and earn prizes.

As part of this partnership, Streakers will offer the Texas Legends full access to their gamification dashboard, streaming touchpoints, support for creating unique sports channels, and exclusive challenges for season ticket holders. This includes unique daily fantasy games to boost fan interaction.

"Streakers' innovative approach to combining traditional sports with esports aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unique and engaging experiences for our fans," said Malcolm Farmer, President of the Texas Legends. "We are excited to see how this partnership will enhance our fan engagement and bring new and exciting elements to our game-day experience."

"Partnering with the Texas Legends allows us to bring our cutting-edge platform to a new audience," said Craig Weissenfels, CEO of Streakers. "Together, we will offer fans an unparalleled interactive experience."

This revolutionary partnership focuses on enhancing fan engagement through technology and interactive experiences. Fans can look forward to participating in Fantasy Pick'em games, earning rewards, and using Streakers Coins for various competitions of their own.

About Streakers Gaming: Streakers is a cutting-edge mobile sports gaming platform that brings together sports fans and esports enthusiasts from around the world. With innovative features like the Fantasy Pick'em mobile app and free play-and-earn games, fans are able to exchange their digital rewards for merchandise, tickets and in-person experiences. Streakers are at the forefront of the future of sports gaming and fan culture. For more information, visit Streakers Gaming.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

