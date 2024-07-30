Denver Nuggets Sign PJ Hall, Trey Alexander, and Spencer Jones to Two-Way Contracts

July 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Denver Nuggets have signed forward PJ Hall, guard Trey Alexander, and forward Spencer Jones to two-way contracts, Denver Nuggets' General Manager Calvin Booth announced.

Hall, 6-8, 240, appeared in 120 games (91 starts) in four seasons at Clemson University, averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.8% from the field and 31.5% from three in 24.0 minutes per game. As a senior in 2023-24, Hall finished fourth in the ACC in scoring (18.3 ppg) and sixth in blocks (1.42 bpg) while leading Clemson to an elite eight appearance. He was also named as a 2023-24 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award finalist and was an Honorable Mention selection for the 2023-24 AP All-American team.

Alexander, 6-4, 190, played in 107 games (85 starts) over three seasons at Creighton University, averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.8% from three in 32.0 minutes per game. Alexander was named to the 2023-24 All-Big East Second Team and was ranked first amongst the nation's Power 6 players in minutes per game (37.2). Last season, he also ranked in the top-20 in the Big East in minutes (1st), scoring (6th), defensive rebounds (6th), assists per game (7th), assist/turnover ratio (7th), free throw percentage (9th), three-pointers per game (15th), double-doubles (15th), and rebounding (19th).

Jones, 6-7, 225, appeared in 146 games (139 starts) in five seasons at Stanford University, averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.7% from three in 28.3 minutes per game. The 23-year-old finished his career as Stanford's all-time leader in 3-pointers (315) and games played (146). He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team as a senior in 2023.

