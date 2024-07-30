Iowa Wolves Announce Courtside Seats Sellout

July 30, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is excited to announce all courtside seats for the upcoming 2024-25 season at Wells Fargo Arena have sold out.

Coming off a franchise record season for attendance, we are thrilled to announce that all courtside seats are sold out for the 2024-25 season, Alex Barker, Director of Ticket Sales for the Iowa Wolves, said. The excitement surrounding the success of the Minnesota Timberwolves has helped us grow our season ticket base, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Timberwolves preseason game on Friday, Oct.11.

Additionally, as the Iowa Wolves approach tip-off for their eighth season in Des Moines, fans will notice a few premium upgrades, including a reimagined courtside club and Wolves-branded leather chairs on floor level.

Fans still wanting to catch all the basketball action at Wells Fargo Arena this season, including the NBA Preseason game, can still purchase limited Floor A and B season ticket member seats as well as sideline plus seats. Please contact sales@iawolves.com or call 515-564-8550 to speak with a representative.

Late last month, the team announced six home game dates for the 2024-25 season: Nov. 9, Jan. 4, Feb. 8, Feb. 11, Feb. 28 and March 29. Opponents, game times, and the remainder of the team's 2024-25 schedule will be announced by the NBA G League and the Iowa Wolves at a later date.

Group deposits are now being accepted for the 2024-25 season. A group deposit secures your spot to guarantee priority access once the entire schedule is released. The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes to get your group howling. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court, there is something for everyone and spots fill up fast! Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

