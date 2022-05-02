Learn About All the Promotions Coming to Regions Field, May 3rd-8th

May 2, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







Tuesday, May 3rd - Sunday, May 8th

After a road trip to Rocket City, the Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City this Tuesday, May 3rd until Sunday, May 8th for the third home stand of the year. The Barons will be hosting the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The home stand features a t-shirt giveaway, the first School Day of the year, Thirsty Thursday, Friday night fireworks, and family day.

Tuesday, May 3rd - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- T-shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 fans (13+) attending the game will be greeted at the gate with a free t-shirt presented by Paycor and Dollar Dogs.

Wednesday, May 4th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 11:00 a.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 9:30 a.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- School Day #1: There is no better field trip in the Magic City than a Barons game. Local schools will pack the stands at Regions Field for the first time this season. For just $8/student, the Home Run package offers a ticket to the game and a souvenir item. For $14/student, the All-Star package offers a ticket, souvenir item, and a meal voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a drink.

Thursday, May 5th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Regions Field is the best bar in town every Thursday, but especially on Cinco de Mayo. Domestic beers and souvenir sodas are just $2.50 thanks to our friends at Miller Lite, Buffalo Wild Wings, and The Fennec.

Friday, May 6th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Fireworks: Friday Night, means we light up the Magic City sky with a spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice, and ClearVision Eye Center.

- First Responders and Severe Weather Awareness Night: With the help of our friends at Jason Gardner State Farm and JobsQuest, the Barons are celebrating Birmingham's first responders.

Saturday, May 7th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Regions Night: The first 500 kids ages 12 and under will be welcomed at the gate with a soft baseball giveaway.

- Saturday Entertainment Series: The Flying Houndz will amaze Barons fans this Saturday with help from Ascension St. Vincent's, Serra Hyundai, Texas Roadhouse, and Birmingham Water Works.

Sunday, May 8th - Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.

- Family Day/Salute to Essential Workers: Join us for Family Sunday where your little Barons (12 and under) will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game thanks to Soccer Shots. The Barons will also honor Birmingham's essential workers with the help of Alabama Power.

Player Profile - Davis Martin

Davis Martin has emerged as not only the Barons ace, but the the ace of the entire Southern League. The right-handed pitcher struck out a career Double-A best nine batters in his last start against the Trash Pandas. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in five games. Martin leads the Southern League in strikeouts (33) and has thrown 24.0 IP, good for second in the league. He also has pitched to a strong 1.25 WHIP.

Martin's four-pitch mix should get Barons and White Sox fans excited. At just 25 years old, Martin's fastball is topping out at 98 mph, and he promises to be a big part of Birmingham's Southern League run.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.