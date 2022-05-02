Mississippi Braves Homestand Highlights - May 3-8 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

May 2, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







The homestand is capped off by the World Series Trophy Tour and Fireworks PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins) at Trustmark Park. Each night, the homestand features great promotions, capped off by a visit from the World Series Trophy on Friday and Fireworks following Saturday's game.

Tuesday, May 3 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darius Vines (1-1, 5.50) vs. RHP George Soriano (0-0, 3.18)

Wednesday, May 4 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with a valid ID presented by AMR!

Join US 4 A Jackson: For $20, fans will receive a pack of four field-level tickets with four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Sport Your Colors Day: Any youth sports team member (any sport) that wears their team uniform to the game gets a complimentary field level ticket. They have to come to the box office wearing their uniform to get the ticket.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jared Shuster (2-2, 1.88) vs. RHP Cody Mincey (0-1, 4.80)

Thursday, May 5 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos| 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16 oz beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs. We appreciate our military and would love all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio hosts free live trivia with corn hole on the plaza. Join us for Thirsty Thursday and live trivia!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 7.11) vs. LHP Will Stewart (0-1, 4.08)

Friday, May 6 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

World Series Trophy Tour presented by Truist: The 2021 World Series Trophy will be on hand for the game! Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio.

Trey Harris T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a T-Shirt Jersey of fan-favorite Trey Harris!, presented By the Mississippi Forestry Commission

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 5.17) vs. RHP Eury Pérez (1-1, 5.29)

Saturday, May 7 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for a fantastic Elvis-themed fireworks show presented by RiverBend Tire Center

Probable Pitchers: RHP AJ Puckett (0-2, 6.75) vs. RHP Zach McCambley (0-2, 9.35)

Sunday, May 8 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. TBA

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.