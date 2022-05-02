Tennessee Smokies Release Full Promotional Schedule

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the remainder of their 2022 promotional schedule. Tickets for all remaining Tennessee Smokies home games will be on sale starting tomorrow, May 3, at 10:00am online and at the Smokies Stadium box office. The promotional schedule includes nine more giveaway dates and 17 more firework shows.

Friday, June 3 the team will be wearing its first of five specialty jerseys of the year, on Elvis Night. Everyone 18 years and older in the ballpark will have the chance to win a family four pack of tickets to visit Graceland Mansion. The following day, the club will host its annual Margaritaville themed baseball game, headlined with tropical themed food and drinks, as well as a Jimmy Buffett tribute band performance after the game by Bary Jolly's Island Party.

On Saturday, June 26 the Smokies will welcome Thomas Ian Nicholas, the actor who played Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 movie Rookie of the year to America's Friendliest Ballpark. Nicholas will be doing an autograph meet-and-greet. With this, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Henry Rowengartner bobblehead/arm presented by Pepsi.

July will begin with three straight nights of firework shows on July 1, 2, and 3. Sunday, July 3 will have a special 6:30pm first pitch, and the Smokies will don patriotic themed jerseys that will be auctioned off benefiting Folds of Honor. July 14 will be Throwback Thursday presented by Phoenix Pharmacy. The game will have a roaring 20's theme and hotdogs and fountain drinks will be $1 all night. Friday, July 15 the first 1,000 in attendance will receive a koozie provided by Corona Hard Seltzer.

The Smokies are bringing back a fan-favorite from years past with a Grateful Dead themed game. The Smokies will sport jerseys modeled after the infamous band that will be auctioned off for Remote Area Medical. The night will conclude with a postgame concert by The Stolen Faces. A 3/4 baseball t shirt giveaway presented by Senior Benefit Inc will be distributed on July 17. Jason Ybarra's Ninja Turtles will be attendance on 90's Night at the ballpark on Saturday, July 30. The Turtles will be on site for photographs and interaction with fans. DJ Inov8 will keep the fun going with a postgame dance party.

The Smokies have partnered with Making Strides for Paint the Park Pink Night on Saturday, August 13. There will be a pregame survivor walk, pink baseball giveaway, and jersey auction benefiting Making Strides and the American Cancer Society. The second bobblehead giveaway of the year will take place the next day on August 14 with a bobblehead commemorating 2021 Smokies Slugger Brennen Davis, and his MVP performance in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance.

The annual University of Tennessee themed baseball game at Smokies Stadium will be on Saturday, August 27. This year's giveaway will be a bobblehead, provided by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, of current UT quarterback Hendon Hooker. Fans can also look forward to Vols themed jerseys in support of the Pat Summitt foundation. The final giveaway of the season will be on September 10 for Batman Night sponsored by Regal. A Batman bobblehead presented by Hampton Inn & Suites will be given out to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

America's Friendliest Ballpark will host 17 more firework shows in 2022 presented by Pepsi, Coors Light, and Remote Area Medical including every Saturday home game now through September 10.

The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865) 286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

