Luke Waddell, Alan Rangel Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce infielder Luke Waddell and starting pitcher Alan Rangel have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Waddell, 23, recorded 11 hits, including a 5-for-5 performance in the six-game road series against Montgomery last week. Waddell led the Southern League with nine RBI in the series, and the infielder reached base nearly half of all plate appearances with a .467 OBP.

Atlanta's 2021 fifth round draft pick hit his first career Double-A home run on Sunday. The three-run homer came with the M-Braves trailing 5-2 with two outs in the ninth inning. The M-Braves went on to win the game 11-7.

Waddell is hitting .296 with one home run and 14 RBI this season.

Rangel, 25, pitched five innings of one-run ball on Friday against the Biscuits. The right-hander gave up three hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

The Atlanta Braves signed Rangel as a non-drafted free agent in 2014. On November 6, 2021, Atlanta selected Rangel's contract, adding him to the 40-man roster.

The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Florida Marlins) for a six-game homestand. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 PM CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before first pitch on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.

