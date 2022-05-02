Luke Waddell, Alan Rangel Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week
May 2, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce infielder Luke Waddell and starting pitcher Alan Rangel have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.
Waddell, 23, recorded 11 hits, including a 5-for-5 performance in the six-game road series against Montgomery last week. Waddell led the Southern League with nine RBI in the series, and the infielder reached base nearly half of all plate appearances with a .467 OBP.
Atlanta's 2021 fifth round draft pick hit his first career Double-A home run on Sunday. The three-run homer came with the M-Braves trailing 5-2 with two outs in the ninth inning. The M-Braves went on to win the game 11-7.
Waddell is hitting .296 with one home run and 14 RBI this season.
Rangel, 25, pitched five innings of one-run ball on Friday against the Biscuits. The right-hander gave up three hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
The Atlanta Braves signed Rangel as a non-drafted free agent in 2014. On November 6, 2021, Atlanta selected Rangel's contract, adding him to the 40-man roster.
The M-Braves return to action on Tuesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Florida Marlins) for a six-game homestand. The first pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 PM CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before first pitch on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from May 2, 2022
- Luke Waddell, Alan Rangel Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Trey Cabbage Named Southern League Player of the Week - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Learn About All the Promotions Coming to Regions Field, May 3rd-8th - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Braves Stories
- Luke Waddell, Alan Rangel Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week
- Waddell Homers to Tie Game in Ninth, Miller's Grand Slam in 10th Seals 11-7 Comeback Win over Biscuits
- Delgado's Two-Run Single Lifts M-Braves over Montgomery in 10-9 Comeback Win
- Three Homers, Five-Run Ninth Powers M-Braves Past Biscuits 9-4
- Shuster Shines Again, M-Braves Fall to Biscuits 5-0