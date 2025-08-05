Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee: Hannah Betfort
August 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
In her work with WakeEd Partnerships, Hannah advocates to level the playing field for students facing educational inequality in her county, embodying her belief that everyone has a right to a quality public education.
