Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee: Hannah Betfort

August 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee: Hannah Betfort

In her work with WakeEd Partnerships, Hannah advocates to level the playing field for students facing educational inequality in her county, embodying her belief that everyone has a right to a quality public education.

#NWSLImpact | presented by @nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.