Late Shuckers Rally Beat by Biscuits Walk-Off in Series Finale

BILOXI, MS - Despite another ninth-inning comeback, the Biloxi Shuckers (45-45, 11-10) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (45-44, 9-11), 8-7, on a walk-off double from Logan Driscoll. The Shuckers' loss was their second walk-off loss to Montgomery in the series.

After two scoreless innings from Biscuits' starter Sean Hunley, the Shuckers struck first in the third with an RBI infield single from Jackson Chourio, scoring Tristen Lutz from third and extending his hit streak to 10 straight games. The Biscuits answered with a two-run home run from Tristan Peters in the bottom of the inning.

In the fourth, Zavier Warren led off the inning with a double, his second of the day. Carlos Rodriguez then lined a double of his own down the right-field line, cutting the deficit to one. One batter later, the Shuckers jumped ahead on an RBI single from Ethan Murray, knocking Hunley out of the game. In the top of the sixth, Rodriguez led off the inning with a triple and was brought home on a groundout from Lutz, giving Biloxi a 4-2 lead.

Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers piled up the strikeouts, tallying eight with two outs in the sixth inning. However, he walked Diego Infante and Tanner Murray hit a home run off the top of the wall in left, tying the game at four. They took the lead in the seventh with an RBI single from Peters, and extended it to 7-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly from Evan Edwards in the eighth.

In the ninth, the Shuckers started strong with a single from Lutz. After a strikeout, Black walked and Chourio lined a double off the wall in right to bring home both. He advanced to third on the throw, and was brought in to tie the game on an RBI groundout from Zavier Warren.

In the bottom of the inning, Peters reached with his third hit of the day, but was retired on a fielder's choice from Junior Caminero. The next batter, Logan Driscoll lined a double to the wall, scoring Caminero and giving Montgomery an 8-7 walk-off win.

Jeff Belge (3-1) earned the win for Montgomery while Ryan Brady (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

