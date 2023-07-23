Johnston and Johnson Lead Pensacola to 7-2 Victory

Pensacola, Fla. - The score was tied, the bases were loaded and up stepped Troy Johnston in the eighth inning Sunday with Blue Wahoos Stadium abuzz with anticipation.

He delivered, of course, just like he's so often done these two seasons in Pensacola.

Johnston laced a pitch down the right field line for a two-run double, which followed his run-scoring double in the sixth inning, to again become the offensive star of the Blue Wahoos' 7-2 victory against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, which put a bow on a memorable homestand at the bayfront ballpark.

"I didn't think (the Trash Pandas) were going to give me much to hit," said Johnston, who has surged his batting average to .296. "(They) actually gave me two pitches to hit. The first one (from reliever Kelvin Caceres) I fouled off... got a little big (with swing).

"Of course, me being me, I was trying to hit a home run. But the second one I really honed in, I was like, 'Alright, I gotta get the bat on the ball," and tried to make something happen. I squeaked it down the first base line and (became game-deciding) hit."

The Blue Wahoos tacked on three more runs in the inning on RBI hits from José Devers and Cody Morissette, plus a pitcher's balk in between that scored Johnston. The win was Pensacola's fifth in the six-game series against Rocket City, the Los Angeles Angels affiliate, located in Madison, Alabama, near Huntsville.

It boosted the Blue Wahoos record to 53-36, by far the best in the Southern League, and 12-9 in the second half of the season.

Earlier Sunday, the game's pivotal performance was delivered by Blue Wahoos right-hander M.D. Johnson. He rebounded from a rough outing in his previous start where he allowed 10 runs July 16 against Birmingham to now twirl his best game this season.

Johnson, 26, a Dallas, Texas native, made his 16th start a sweet one, allowing just two hits and no runs in six innings. He matched his season-high with nine strikeouts and walked just one batter.

Of his 85 pitches, 52 were strikes. After giving up a leadoff double, then hitting the next batter to start the game, Johnson struck out the next three batters in succession. He faced only two batters above the minimum the rest of the way and finished off his pitching gem by striking out four of the last six hitters he faced.

"He was our spark plug, ultimately," Troy Johnston said. "M.D. kept us in the game all day long and really just pitched his butt off. I am really thankful I was on the other side of that, playing defense and not offense."

When Johnson left, the Blue Wahoos led 2-0 after a sacrifice fly RBI from Morissette in the fifth inning and Johnston's double in the sixth.

Rocket City tied the game off first reliever Josan Méndez in the seventh.

But in the eighth inning, Nasim Nuñez led off with a walk. Griffin Conine singled. Avisaíl García, the Miami Marlins outfielder on a rehab assignment, walked to load the bases. That set the stage for Johnston.

"Any way we can get a win, I'm excited, especially on a Sunday," said Johnston, who went 12-for-26 in the series with 11 RBI.

The Blue Wahoos next begin a road series Tuesday against the Mississippi Braves in the final week of games before the Major League Baseball trade deadline on August 1. This is a point in the Minor League Baseball season where roster moves are made and the Blue Wahoos could have a different makeup in the next few days.

With his success, there's always a possibility Johnston gets elevated.

"Ultimately, I am just like every other kid... like a 12-year-old who wants to be a big leaguer," Johnston said. "So for me, this is a steppingstone and I hope I get the call sooner than later and I will try do my best in whatever place they put me in."

Prior to the official first pitch in Sunday's game, Blue Wahoos sales intern Madi Morgan, a cheerleader at Southeastern University in Lakeland, produced one of the greatest ceremonial first pitches when she did a rapid series of backflips on her way to the mound, before throwing the ball.

Following the game, children ran the bases and families threw soft baseballs in the outfield as part of family Sunday sponsored by WKRG-News 5.

The Blue Wahoos will have Monday off before leaving on Tuesday for Pearl, Mississippi and a six-game road series against the M-Braves, the Atlanta Braves affiliate. It will be their second trip this season to Trustmark Park. The M-Braves will return to Pensacola for a third time on September 12-17 for the final homestand of the season at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The first game of the upcoming series against the M-Braves will begin at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The game will be available on an audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

The Blue Wahoos' next homestand will begin August 1 against the Biloxi Shuckers and will be the last series before area schools reopen to start classes the following week.

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

