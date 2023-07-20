Late Rally Not Enough for Rocket City in 4-3 Loss

PENSACOLA, Florida - A late home run pulled the Rocket City Trash Pandas even on Thursday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Ultimately, the Trash Pandas surrendered the go-ahead run in the eighth and ultimately fell 4-3 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night in the third game of their six-game series.

Trailing 3-0 in the eighth, the Trash Pandas offense went to work against reliever Josan Méndez. Jose Gomez singled and Kyren Paris walked to put two on with one out. Méndez struck out Edgar Quero for the second out. Jeremiah Jackson then worked the count to 3-2 before crushing a game-tying three-run opposite field homer to right, his 12th of the season to bring the Trash Pandas level at 3-3.

In the bottom of the inning, Rocket City turned to Kenyon Yovan (L, 3-3) out of the bullpen. He walked Cody Morissette to start the frame. Two hitters later, Troy Johnston doubled off the left field wall, plating Morissette all the way from first to restore the Pensacola lead at 4-3.

After getting the final out of the top of the eighth, Pensacola southpaw Jefry Yan (W, 2-1) allowed a leadoff single to Sonny DiChiara. Pinch-runner Bryce Teodosio would be stranded on first, as Yan struck out the next three hitters on nine pitches to finish the win for the home team.

For the first time in the series, the Trash Pandas were able to hold the Blue Wahoos off the board in the opening frame. Starter Brett Kerry worked around a one-out walk to maintain the scoreless first innings.

Neither team threatened until the top of the third, when Tucker Flint and Jose Gomez perfectly executed a hit-and-run, with Gomez's ground ball through the right side of the infield put runners on first and third with one out off Pensacola starer Jonathan Bermudez. David Calabrese then lined to short for the second out, and Gomez was tagged out by shortstop Nasim Nunez for an unassisted double play, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Pensacola broke through with back-to-back home runs from Bennett Hostetler and Dalvy Rosario, taking a 2-0 lead after three against Kerry. Bermudez induced an inning-ending double play to get through the fifth. Hostetler extended the lead with his second home run of the night in the bottom half, a solo shot to left to increase the Pensacola lead to three.

Rocket City looked to get back into the game in the sixth. Calabrese reached on an error, Paris singled, and Quero walked to load the bases with one out. Again, Bermudez navigated his way through the threat by striking out Jeremiah Jackson and inducing a fly out from Orlando Martinez to end the inning.

Bermudez pitched six scoreless innings for Pensacola, allowing five singles and one walk while striking out eight. Méndez was first out of the Blue Wahoos bullpen and pitched a scoreless seventh before the eighth inning comeback.

Kerry allowed runners to reach in each of the next few innings. However, he finished seven solid innings with three runs against on five hits including the three solo home runs along with two walks and five strikeouts to keep the game close.

Flint and Gomez each went 2-for-4 for the Trash Pandas while Jackson's three-run homer provided all the runs in Rocket City's fifth straight loss.

The Trash Pandas (38-48, 7-10 second half) and Blue Wahoos (51-35, 10-8 second half) continue their series on Thursday night. First pitch at Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

