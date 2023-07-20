M-Braves, Smokies Postponed on Thursday Night

KODAK, TN - Thursday night's game between the Mississippi Braves and Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a Saturday, July 22 doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games. The first game will begin at 4:30 pm CT, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

The M-Braves will continue the road trip on Friday night against Tennessee at Smokies Stadium, with the first pitch at 6:00 pm CT. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV. The club returns to Trustmark Park for a two-week homestand, July 25 to August 5, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits.

