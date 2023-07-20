Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway, Kimchi Night & More on Deck

July 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







Come out for a rad time at the ballpark for 90s Night featuring a t-shirt giveaway presented by SA Recycling with throwback music and games all night long! Plus, it's Thirsty Thursday presented by Turtlebox with 1/2 off domestic drafts and cans throughout the ballpark!

Get to the game early to make sure you go home with a Big Mo bobblehead presented by ASE Credit Union! First 1,000 fans of all ages.

The second and final night to catch the Montgomery Kimchi in action in honor of Korean Heritage Night! The first 500 fans of all ages will also receive a Kimchi logo baseball presented by Pulmuone. Stay after the game for a MAX Fireworks Show!

Ho ho ho! Hop in your sleigh and come out to Riverwalk to see Santa who will make a visit and be available for pictures and early Christmas wishes!

Bring an unopened, unused toy for donation to the Salvation Army and receive a ticket voucher to use for a future 2023 Biscuits game!

Bring your dog out for some fun in the sun for Bark in the Park pres. by CBS 8 WAKA!

Grab your glove and a ball to play catch in the outfield from 2:30pm - 3:00pm!

Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases pres. by Coca-Cola! The line will start at the top of Section 117 in the 9th inning!

Note: Due to production issues beyond our control, the Christmas Ornament Giveaway presented by Launch Trampoline Park will not be available. The first 500 kids 14 & under to the game will now receive a voucher that can be redeemed for the Christmas Ornament giveaway item when they arrive.

