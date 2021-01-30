Late Rally Nets OT Preseason Win

San Diego came back from a two-goal deficit late in the third period to beat the Ontario Reign 4-3 in overtime tonight at Honda Center. The Gulls are now 7-5-0-2 all-time in 14 preseason games, including a 6-3-0-2 mark against Ontario.

Isac Lundestrom scored two goals (2-0=2), including the game-winning goal 59 seconds into overtime.

Andrew Agozzino scored the game-tying goal to force the game to overtime with 1:12 remaining in regulation, marking his third point of the preseason (2-1=3)

Trevor Zegras added two assists (0-2=2) for his second multi-assist game of the season. He now has 0-4=4 points in three exhibition contests.

Kodie Curran recorded two primary assists (0-2=2), including the lone assist on Lundestrom's overtime goal.

Chase De Leo scored the game's opening goal at the 13:51 mark of the first period for his second point of the preseason (1-1=2).

Matt Lorito, Sam Carrick and Keegan Lowe also each earned assists.

The Gulls will close out their 2021 exhibition schedule against Bakersfield Sunday, Jan. 31 at Mechanics Bank Arena (4 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Isac Lundestrom

On his game-winning goal

It was a great by play Curran there to lift the stick and find me wide open on the fly there. I just wanted to get it to the net. I had some opportunities today to score and I always want to improve my shot. It felt good that it went between the legs there.

On the comeback win

Obviously, it's a couple of new guys and a pretty young team. We have a great group of guys. It was a strong comeback to get a couple goals late in the third there.

On improving his offense

I want to improve my scoring touch and get more pucks to the net. I had a few shots in the first period and obviously it's fun to score. Just have to keep the momentum up.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the comeback

Well, it was a little bit of a Disneyland rollercoaster. We were up and then we were down and then we were up. It was a little inconsistent from our perspective, but we also understand, and it's weird to be saying that it's early in the season in January, and there are still some things we need to iron out and make sure that we find our team identity. Part of that is being more consistent throughout the game. Obviously, it was an entertaining way to finish and a good one for our squad.

On Isac Lundestrom

I think he had one shift that stuck out. He got the puck in the offensive zone and there really wasn't a play to be made. He just hung onto it and he kept moving. His feet were grinding. He was protecting the puck and he was waiting for an opening. You can just see the patience and the composure. Before, we talked a lot about him taking advantage of offensive opportunities and he obviously did that tonight, scoring two big goals. That was a great moment for us and what we hope was a great confidence booster for [Lundestrom].

On Kodie Curran

Well he's a patient guy. When he gets the puck on his stick, he gets a chance to take a look, analyze and make plays from there. In saying that, that has a bit of European flair to it. When you're on the bigger ice surface, you have more time to make plays. You can see the hockey sense there. We're looking to start putting that into fifth gear and have him motor at that speed all the time.

On Trevor Carrick

I'll have a better idea after looking on film and seeing the details of his game. We got a great veteran guy who gives us very solid depth. He's responsible and he's got offensive ability. We know the Carrick brand. We're not just getting the extra syrup, we're getting some sweet play, too.

On his takeaways from the game

We like the way we were moving our feet in the first period. We like the way we were putting pucks on net. We weren't trying to be too creative or too cute. I thought we played a more straight-forward game. I think we got away from that [in the second period]. That sticks out for us. We're still a work in process on making sure we are system strong. When you play that way, your offensive talent takes over. There is still work to be done. I know its preseason, but I think it bodes well when your team doesn't play great but finds a way to win.

