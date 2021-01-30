Henderson Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda Game Cancelled
January 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - In accordance with the AHL and President Scott Howson, Saturday night's exhibition game between the Henderson Silver Knights and San Jose Barracuda was cancelled in between the second and third period due to COVID-19 protocols.
Please note, this cancellation was not due to a positive COVID test result from Silver Knights players or staff.
More information will become available when appropriate.
