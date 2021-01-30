Devils/Penguins Preseason Game Moved to Tomorrow

January 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, originally scheduled for Monday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m., has been moved to tomorrow, January 31 at 4:00 p.m.

The move was made due to impending inclement weather on Monday.

Fans can tune into the game for free on Facebook LIVE.

