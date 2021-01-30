Anaheim Ducks Recall Isac Lundestrom from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Isac Lundestrom from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), began the season with Anaheim, appearing in two contests. The 6-0, 187-pound forward has recorded six assists (0-6=6) in 32 career NHL games with the Ducks. In 2019-20, the Gallivare, Sweden native recorded four assists in 15 games with Anaheim. He also recorded 6-15=21 points and four PIM in 43 AHL games with San Diego, ranking tied for second among San Diego leaders in game-winning goals (3) and tied for sixth in assists.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundestrom has tallied 6-21=27 points and six PIM in 55 career AHL games with the Gulls. He has also recorded three points (1-2=3) in seven Calder Cup Playoff contests.

