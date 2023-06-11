Late Rally Falls Short in Fort Myers Finale

FORT MYERS, FL - Ryan Leitch and Jordan Viars each had two extra-base hits late in the game, but it wasn't enough as the Clearwater Threshers (40-16) dropped the series finale 5-3 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (30-27) at Hammond Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Florida State League First Half Champion Threshers return home for a six-game series against Tampa on Tuesday evening.

Fort Myers scored the first two runs in the second inning and followed with two more in the third to make it a 4-0 game. They added another on an RBI single by Luis Baez to extend the lead to 5-0 in the sixth.

Leitch doubled to right off Fort Myers reliever Zach Veen with one out in the seventh and moved to third on a single by Cole Moore. Cade Fergus drove him in to plate the Threshers' first run of the game and cut the Mighty Mussels' lead to 5-1.

Jordan Viars led off the ninth with a double down the right field line, and Leitch brought him home on a two-run blast to left-center that cut Fort Myers' lead down to 5-3. A.J. Labas came on for Fort Myers and struck out the final two batters to seal a 5-3 loss for Clearwater.

Estibenzon Jiménez allowed four runs on five hits in 4.0 innings with one strikeout and three walks. Braeden Fausnaught allowed one run on two hits in 1.2 innings of work with three walks. Danny Wilkinson threw 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Leitch recorded his first home run and first multi-hit game of the season...Viars had two extra-base hits in a game for the first time...He now has ten doubles this season...Wilkinson has not allowed a run in each of his last three outings...He has a 5.1-inning scoreless streak...Brito extended his hit streak to seven games...The Threshers return home after a day off on Monday for a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees, A) on Tuesday, June 13th... First pitch is at 6:30 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

