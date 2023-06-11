Mussels Cap Homestand with 5-3 Win over Clearwater

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels ended their series with the Clearwater Threshers on a positive note in a 5-3 victory Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

In his first professional start, Mussels' (30-27) right-hander Ben Ethridge (0-3) tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and fanning three. A.J. Labas recorded the final two outs of the ballgame in the ninth to secure his second save of the year.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the second, the Mussels loaded the bases after a walk and singles from Alec Sayre and Yohander Martinez. Maddux Houghton then muscled a single to shallow center that scored Sayre to make it 1-0 Fort Myers. With the bases still loaded, Frank Nigro grounded into a double play that scored Martinez from third to give the Mussels a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Fort Myers rallied for more after Dylan Neuse was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Rafael Cruz followed with a ground-ball double that just stayed fair inside the third base bag to score Neuse and make it 3-0.

The next hitter was Rubel Cespedes, who chopped a grounder to center that brought home Cruz and gave Fort Myers a 4-0 lead. Cespedes finished the homestand 12-for-37 (.324) with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

Still leading by four in the bottom of the sixth, Gregory Duran and Houghton drew walks to set up another run-scoring opportunity. With two outs in the frame, Luis Baez floated a soft single to center that scored Houghton from third to push the lead to 5-0.

In the top of the seventh, Ryan Leitch doubled and Cole Moore singled to place runners at the corners with one out for Clearwater (40-16). The next hitter was Cade Fergus, who sent a liner to left that was ran down by Sayre. Leitch scored from third on the sacrifice fly to make it a 5-1 game.

The Threshers added on two more in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer from Leitch to cap the scoring at 5-3. Fort Myers finishes the homestand 5-7 after splitting the series with St. Lucie and losing four of six to Clearwater.

The Mussels will enjoy an off-day Monday before they embark on a 12-game road trip starting with the first of six games at the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at LECOM Park with coverage beginning 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

