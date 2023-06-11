Blue Jays Win Series Finale

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (30-27) and the Blue Jays (28-29) met for the final of a six-game series at LECOM Park on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The Jays jumped out to massive advantage but were pegged back by an improbable comeback by Bradenton to force extra innings. The tenth frame saw the visitors hand Bradenton a 9-8 extra-inning defeat.

The top of the first inning saw the Blue Jays pick up an early lead when Manuel Beltre crushed a solo blast to left off of Marauders starter Dominic Perachi to put the visitors up 1-0.

Two more runs came across in the second inning, and another in the third frame made it 4-0 in favor of Dunedin after three innings played.

Four runs in the top of the sixth, all of them unearned, doubled the Blue Jays' advantage to put them up 8-0 heading into the home half of the sixth.

The Marauders were held hitless through the first 5.2 IP by the Blue Jays staff, but that all changed when Nick Cimillo drove a ball into the left centerfield to bring in a run on his standup double to break up the no-hit bid.

Chaos ensued in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Mojica led off the inning with a solo home run, Termarr Johnson and Nick Cimillo both blasted multi-run homers to cut the Bradenton deficit to just one run.

Mojica came to the dish for the second time in the inning and flew a ball into shallow center that found a soft spot between the defense, allowing Deivis Nadal to go from first to home to tie the game at 8-8.

The Marauders loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out but did not convert on the scoring chance, forcing extra innings.

After a run in the top of the tenth, the Jays held Bradenton scoreless to secure the extra innings win by a final score of 9-8.

The Marauders are back in action on Tuesday night at 6:30, taking on Fort Myers for the first time this season.

