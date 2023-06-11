Blue Jays 9th Inning Rally Falls Short Again, Marauders Hold on for 7-6 Win

June 11, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Bradenton, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (27-29) dropped their second straight game to the Bradenton Marauders (30-26) Saturday after having a ninth inning rally fall just short back-to-back nights.

Bradenton struck first with Enmanuel Terror leading off the first inning with a triple off Blue Jays starter RHP Eliander Alcalde, and Termarr Johnson bringing him in with an RBI-single just two batters later. But the Blue Jays answered right back. Roque Salinas and Glenn Santiago both singled to start the second, with Salinas taking the extra bag to put runners on the corners. Sammy Hernandez then grounded into a double play, but tied up the game brining in Salinas to make it 1-1.

Then in the third, Jeff Wehler singled in his first minor league at-bat, later stealing second and moving to third on a fielder's choice. Rikelbin De Castro then sacrificed himself to deep left, easily scoring Wehler from third to give Dunedin a 2-1 lead.

But in the bottom of the third, Alcalde began to struggle with his command, walking four total batters and giving up a three-run home run to Shalin Polanco before being taken out of the game with Dunedin trailing 5-2. The Marauders would tack another on a Felipe Bello throwing error, scoring his inherited runner to make it 6-2.

Bradenton would add another in the fifth on an RBI-double by Nick Cimillo, scoring Polanco who had reached on an error, making it 7-2. In the sixth however, De Castro led the inning off with a hard-earned walk, and McCarty doubled to center field to score him all the way from first. McCarty would come into score after a groundout and a wild pitch by Owen Sharts before the inning ended, cutting into the deficit and making it 7-4.

Then in the eighth, McCarty came through again, hitting his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot off Julian Bosnic to make it 7-5. And in the ninth, the Blue Jays loaded the bases on Bosnic with just one out, scoring a run on a wild pitch, but Bosnic was able to buckle down and get the final two outs, stranding the tying run on third.

With the win Saturday night, the Marauders clinch at least a split of the series, with the chance to win it on Sunday. The Blue Jays will look for a split in the wrap-up game scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2023

Blue Jays 9th Inning Rally Falls Short Again, Marauders Hold on for 7-6 Win - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.